KARACHI – Gold prices continued to drop sharply in Pakistan amid expectations of an increase in US interest rates, which have put pressure on the precious metal in international markets.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs15,400 to settle at Rs379,836.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs13,203 to reach Rs325,648.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $154 to $3,573 per ounce, reflecting a significant downturn in global rates.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its positive momentum, with the benchmark index gaining 1,087.36 points during trading.

According to market data, the index climbed 0.62% to reach 177,859.54 points, compared with the previous close of 176,772.18 points.

During the trading session, the market touched an intraday high of 178,067.43 points, while the lowest level recorded was 176,212.76 points.

Trading volume stood at 79,941,266 shares as the market remained open.