RAWALPINDI – Accused Ahsan Tahir released from Adiala Jail after bail granted in senior anchorperson Rabia Ahsan murder case

Accused Ahsan Tahir has been released from Adiala Jail after being granted bail in the murder case of senior anchorperson Rabia Ahsan.

According to sources, the release took place after the jail administration received the release orders (rubkar).

Yesterday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Khurram Saleem approved post-arrest bail for Ahsan Tahir against surety bonds worth Rs200,000. However, his release was delayed because the required documents were incomplete.

Sources said that yesterday the family of the deceased, Rabia Ahsan, pardoned the accused, Ahsan Tahir. The deceased’s sister, mother, and the complainant in the case, Khurram Ahmad, had also submitted affidavits in court.

It may be recalled that senior anchorperson Rabia Ahsan was allegedly shot dead by her husband. The case was registered at the Saddar Bairooni police station.