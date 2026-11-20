Pakistan have won the Asia Cup Blind Cricket Tournament, being declared champions on points after rain affected the final match.

According to reports, Pakistan edged out India on points, run rate and head-to-head record to claim the trophy.

The tournament rules and regulations, which were sent to all members on November 7, gave Pakistan the advantage.

In the league stage, the Pakistan team defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India, winning all three matches to finish top of the points table.

After the final, the Indian team boycotted the closing ceremony and left the stadium.

At the ceremony, the chief guest, Bangladesh Cricket Board director Abdullah Al Fuwad, distributed awards to the players. Rangpur Riders director Shahzad Akbar Sobhan and Pakistan’s High Commissioner Imran Haider were also present on the occasion.