RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s medium-fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has become the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket this year.

According to details, Abbas played a key role in Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka in the second Test, taking six wickets, and was named both Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

He claimed eight wickets in the two-match series, taking his tally for the year to 39 wickets in 14 innings.

England’s Josh Tongue is second with 33 wickets in 14 innings, while Australia’s Mitchell Starc is third with 32 wickets in the same number of innings.