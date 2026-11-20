PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders alleged that former provincial finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra was forcibly taken away by unidentified masked men from a Peshawar police station in wee hours of Friday, leaving his family and legal team struggling to establish his whereabouts.

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari shared update, triggering serious questions about the security of individuals in police custody, particularly as Jhagra had been detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law despite securing protective bail from the Peshawar High Court.

According to Bukhari, unidentified individuals entered the premises of Sharki Police Station, also known as East Cantt Police Station, during the early hours of Friday and forcibly removed Jhagra. He claimed that no information about the former minister’s location had been provided to his family or lawyers since the reported incident.

The allegation has not been independently verified, and authorities have yet to publicly clarify whether Jhagra was transferred to another detention facility or taken elsewhere.

Zulfi Bukhari claimed that Jhagra had effectively vanished from police custody after unidentified masked individuals took him away around 3 AM. He expressed serious concern for the former minister’s safety, saying his family and legal representatives were desperately seeking information about his whereabouts.

Bukhari demanded that the authorities immediately reveal Jhagra’s location, guarantee his protection and produce him before a competent court.

Earlier this week, Anti-Terrorism Court rejected the bail applications of Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and Irfan Saleem. The three PTI leaders were facing proceedings of Radio Pakistan Attack Case.

After rejection of their bail applications, the leaders approached the Peshawar High Court and secured interim protective bail until November 23, subject to surety bonds. However, their legal relief did not prevent another confrontation with law enforcement. Later that evening, police detained all three leaders near the main entrance of the Peshawar High Court under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO), a provision allowing preventive detention under specified circumstances.

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja raised concerns, referring to reports that Jhagra had been removed from the police station without informing his family or legal representatives. Raja called it abduction and demanded an immediate explanation from the authorities.

Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi also joined the growing calls for Jhagra’s location to be disclosed, raising concerns about his safety and legal rights. Meanwhile, reports circulating among PTI supporters suggested that Kamran Bangash and Irfan Saleem may also have been moved from their detention locations. However, their reported transfers and destinations have not been independently established.

Amid mounting uncertainty, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan visited Taimur Saleem Jhagra’s residence and met his mother, expressing solidarity with the family and demanding the former minister’s release. The visit came as Jhagra’s relatives and lawyers continued seeking information about where he was being held.