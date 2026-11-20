KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday that he hopes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will become the country’s first premier to serve a complete five-year term. No elected prime minister has achieved this since independence in 1947.

Speaking at a Karachi event, Bilawal pointed to the economic strain caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran and urged that the prime minister be “empowered” to chart a path out of the crisis. He said politicians have traditionally schemed to topple sitting premiers and take their place, but that he had no intention of doing so. His aim, he said, was to strengthen the prime minister’s position.

Bilawal argued that Shehbaz Sharif has so far lacked the opportunity to concentrate on the economy. Hinting at friction inside the cabinet, he said the premier’s plans are often derailed when a federal minister raises objections and pushes a separate agenda.

He said he wanted the prime minister to last the full term because he anticipated tough times ahead. The public, he said, is indifferent to how many provinces are created, since its real concern is getting two meals a day. He invoked the PPP’s old slogan of “Roti, Kapra, Makan” (food, clothing, shelter) as the people’s core needs.

Stressing that the economic challenges cannot be handled by one or two parties, Bilawal called for a “national effort.” He said it should not matter whether the government likes JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman or PTI founder Imran Khan, whom he accused of having President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur jailed. Even so, he said he would not practise politics driven by ego or personal grudges, as these should never outrank the national interest.

Bilawal urged the government to bring the opposition, especially the PTI, into the process. Setting aside his own differences with Imran Khan and the mistakes he attributed to him, he noted that the PTI still holds the largest share of opposition seats. Tackling the country’s problems together, he said, means reaching out to the party and persuading it to take part in committees.

He added that the PPP would keep following its own ideology and that others were free to do the same. He said he could not compel anyone, but had every right to put forward his position, while the prime minister was free to decide whether to act on his advice.

Bilawal concluded by saying the PPP’s only goal was to highlight public grievances, and he hoped to succeed in that effort.