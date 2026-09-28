Araghchi meets Mediators in New York today amid Hormuz Tensions

NEW YORK – A fresh diplomatic push over the Strait of Hormuz is expected to unfold today as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads a delegation in talks with mediators in New York, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.

The meeting is expected to focus on the latest proposals and positions concerning the current situation, as well as possible avenues for further progress. No representative of the US government is expected to attend the meeting, with communication between Tehran and Washington continuing through mediators.

The development comes after the United States rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days. Despite the rejection, Araghchi has decided to remain in New York to receive and discuss messages from the US side through intermediaries.

US President Donald Trump had earlier said that a new round of negotiations with Tehran could still begin this week, despite Washington turning down Iran’s latest proposal.

According to ISNA, Araghchi said Iran was waiting for the mediators to convey Washington’s final position before deciding on its next move. “We are waiting for the final position from the mediators and will make a decision based on that,” Araghchi said.

He stressed that Tehran’s conditions remained unchanged, adding that any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz would depend on those conditions being met. “Our conditions are clear, and we will not back down from our position,” Araghchi said.

All eyes are now on the New York meeting, where Iran and the mediators are expected to assess the latest proposals and determine whether a path toward renewed negotiations can be established.