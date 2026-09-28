Goods Transporters issue 72-Hour Ultimatum for release of over 3,000 Vehicles

ISLAMABAD – A fresh transport crisis emerged amid PTI Long March calls, with more than 3,000 loaded and empty goods vehicles reportedly stopped in Islamabad and several cities across Punjab.

All Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance has now given the government a 72-hour ultimatum to release the detained vehicles, warning that it will announce its future course of action if the vehicles are not released within three days.

Alliance President Malik Shehzad Awan said that the large-scale detention of goods vehicles was disrupting transportation and supply operations across the region. According to Awan, vehicles have been stopped in Rawalpindi, Mandrah, Gujar Khan, Sohawa, Dina, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Balkassar, Talagang, Chakwal, Mianwali, Multan and Muzaffargarh.

Awan claimed that the situation had become particularly serious because some vehicles released from one location were allegedly being stopped again at another.

He said around 50 vehicles released from Islamabad were stopped again in Rawalpindi, while another 40 loaded vehicles released from Rawalpindi were subsequently stopped in the Balkassar, Talagang and Chakwal areas.

The repeated stoppage of vehicles has triggered anger among transporters, who say their businesses are suffering major financial losses. According to the alliance, transporters are facing losses running into millions of rupees every day, while the movement and delivery of goods has also been disrupted.

The transporters have already raised the issue with senior government officials. Meetings have reportedly been held with Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah.

Despite these efforts, the transport alliance says the problem remains unresolved. Shehzad Awan said it was particularly concerning that loaded vehicles were not being released despite directions from the Inspector General of Islamabad and Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad.

He called on the federal and Punjab governments to intervene immediately and ensure the release of all loaded vehicles. The dispute comes amid heightened security measures following the political protests and plans for a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march toward Islamabad.

Containers have been placed along major highways as well as entry and exit routes in Islamabad and several cities across Punjab in an effort to restrict movement during the protests. PTI had initially announced an Islamabad march for September 27, but later postponed the long march until October 4.

However, the postponement has not fully eased the disruption facing goods transporters, with complaints continuing over blocked routes and detained vehicles.

The transport alliance’s ultimatum has now put the government under pressure to address the situation. The alliance is demanding the immediate release of the vehicles, particularly those carrying goods, warning that failure to meet the 72-hour deadline could lead to the announcement of further action by transporters.

With thousands of vehicles reportedly stranded across Islamabad and Punjab, the dispute threatens to cause further disruption to the movement of goods and place additional pressure on an already affected supply network.