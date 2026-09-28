Who was Nidhi Tiwari? Social Media Influencer’s suspected Suicide leaves fans shocked

SINGRAULI – Nidhi Tiwari amassed huge audience who watched her reels, as she was building dreams of a career in modelling and acting. But over last weekend, the online world of 30-year-old Nidhi Tiwari was found dead at her home in Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh.

Investigators are looking into the case as suspected suicide, while the circumstances surrounding her death, including the events immediately preceding it, remain under investigation. At the centre of the investigation is a phone conversation she reportedly had shortly before her death with a man identified as Sonu Singh.

Nidhi went upstairs to a room at around 8:20 p.m. after performing prayers. She was reportedly speaking to Singh on the phone, with some reports saying she was using a Bluetooth earpiece. Family members have said that an argument took place during the conversation.

Reports quoting relatives say Tiwari subsequently shut herself inside the room. Soon afterward, Singh allegedly contacted her mother and warned the family that Nidhi was in danger. Her mother and other relatives rushed upstairs. The room was reportedly locked from the inside, and family members forced it open. Tiwari was found unresponsive inside and was taken to NCL Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have since begun examining the circumstances surrounding the final conversation and the events that followed.

Singh has emerged as key figure in coverage of the death, although police have not publicly established that he caused or was responsible for Tiwari’s death. Reports have described him as an engineer associated with a company connected with Northern Coalfields Limited. Accounts differ over his exact background and location, with some identifying him as being from Punjab and others referring to his connection with Delhi.

According to family accounts, Tiwari and Singh were in romantic relationship. His phone has reportedly been switched off since the incident, and police are attempting to trace him as investigators reconstruct the sequence of events. The precise nature of their relationship and what was discussed during the final call remain matters for investigation.

Before her death, Tiwari had built a substantial following online. Her Facebook and Instagram accounts together were reported to have around 1.6 million followers, with approximately 900,000 on Facebook and more than 700,000 on Instagram. Her content largely revolved around dance reels, lifestyle and entertainment, and she had become a recognizable social-media personality in the Vindhya region.

Her ambitions extended beyond social media. Tiwari won the Miss Pretty India 2024 title and was reportedly pursuing opportunities in modelling and acting, with aspirations of appearing in films and music projects.

After news of her death spread, attention turned toward Tiwari’s final Facebook post. The post contained a message about self-love and finding completeness within oneself. Its words were widely circulated after her death, prompting users to search for possible meaning behind the message.

But investigators have not publicly established that the post was a suicide note or that it directly explained her death. That distinction is important: the meaning of a social-media post cannot, by itself, establish a motive.

Some reports have also highlighted previous tragedy within Tiwari’s family. According to reports citing family information, one of her elder sisters died by suicide approximately five years ago after reportedly jumping into a well. The circumstances and reason for that earlier death were reportedly never established.

Reports have differed on details of Tiwari’s family background and place of origin. While some accounts describe her as originally from Varanasi, other recent reports have identified her family’s roots differently. Her family had been living in Singrauli, where she stayed with her mother and younger sister.

The investigation is not limited to statements from relatives. Police are reportedly examining Tiwari’s call records, phone activity, social-media activity and other digital evidence, along with statements from people connected to the case.

Police have stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that conclusions should not be drawn from preliminary accounts or social-media speculation.