Tamasha contestant Esra Ayesha faces trolling over Bold Dress

Tamasha Season 5 contestant Esra Ayesha is facing heat online after a clip from the reality show went viral, triggering a wave of criticism over her outfit.

Esra has been among the contestants attracting significant attention since the fifth season of Tamasha began. Her outspoken personality, heated exchanges and confident presence have repeatedly made her a talking point among viewers. Her latest viral moment has taken the conversation in a different direction. A video circulating on social media shows Esra wearing a midi-length dress with her legs exposed. The footage quickly drew attention, with some viewers criticising her choice of clothing.

The backlash has been particularly linked to Esra’s public association with her Pashtun roots. Some social media users questioned whether her appearance was consistent with the cultural identity she has highlighted during her Tamasha journey.

Among the comments circulating online were remarks such as “Where is your shalwar?” and “She is not representing Pashtuns.” Another user used the word “shameless” while criticising the contestant’s appearance. These comments reflect individual social-media reactions rather than an established consensus.

Who is Esra Ayesha?

Esra Ayesha, also known as Esra Khan, is a Peshawar-based model whose professional background has also been associated with cricket. Public profiles describe her as coming from a traditional Pashtun family and having grown up in a conservative environment.

She kept her modelling ambitions relatively private before working with photographer Khawar Riaz and gradually developing a career in fashion and lifestyle modelling.

Her modelling portfolio has included work associated with names such as Sonia Azhar, Komal Nasir, Kashees, Koko Atelier and Stylo. She has also discussed beauty and self-care, including hydration, balanced nutrition, natural skincare practices and daily sun protection.

Esra’s public profile expanded further after she entered Tamasha Season 5 as Contestant No. 7. The fifth season premiered in August 2026 and is hosted by Adnan Siddiqui.

Inside the Tamasha house, Esra has developed a reputation for being direct and outspoken. Her confrontations with fellow contestants have generated strong reactions, while her confidence and assertive personality have earned her a following among sections of the audience.