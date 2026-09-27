Yashma Gill sets Internet Ablaze in Sultry Black Saree Photoshoot

KARACHI – Model and actor Yashma Gill sets social media buzzing with striking new photoshoot that blends classic Bollywood glamour with a dark, sultry noir aesthetic.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay star makes powerful style statement in a solid jet-black satin-silk saree, with the fluid fabric catching the warm indoor light and creating a dramatic, high-contrast effect. Yasham poses in minimalist saree, flaunting sleeveless black crop-style blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

Yashma completes look with statement silver chandelier-style jhumka earrings, stacked bangles and a small crystalline box clutch, keeping the accessories dramatic without overpowering the outfit.

The pics stand out for cinematic posing. Some snaps show black saree’s pallu flying through the air, adding a sense of drama and motion. The setting adds another layer to the visual impact.