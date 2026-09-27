Internet Disruption hits Rawalpindi, Islamabad as Fiber Cable Cut interrupts services

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD – Internet services were disrupted in parts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad after an optical fiber cable was cut, triggering partial outages across some areas and affecting users of multiple service providers.

The internet disruption in parts of twin cities on September 27 sparked confusion among users, with some initially assuming the outage was linked to previously anticipated internet shutdown due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march to capital. However, the disruption was not related to the planned political activity.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed the disruption, saying the incident occurred on the network of one operator. The cable fault also caused partial service interruptions in adjoining areas served by some other internet service providers.

PTA officials said repair teams have been mobilized and work is currently underway to restore the damaged optical fiber link.

Users in the affected areas may continue to experience slow or unavailable internet connectivity until repairs are completed, with the PTA expecting services to be restored within a few hours.

The disruption, however, is limited geographically. Internet services in the central and southern parts of the country are reported to be operating normally.

Authorities are monitoring the restoration process as technical teams work to repair the damaged fiber cable and bring affected services back online.