NA-168 By-Elections: Polling Underway in Bahawalpur amid Strong competition between Channar-Cheema

BAHAWALPUR – Polling is underway in NA-168 by-election, where PML-N’s Malik Munir Iqbal Channar and independent candidate Wali Dad Cheema are locked in closely watched contest shaped by political alliances, PTI’s boycott and competing demands for Bahawalpur and Seraiki provinces.

At the centre of By-polls are PML-N’s Malik Munir Iqbal Channar, son of the late MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, and independent candidate Wali Dad Cheema, son of former federal minister and sitting MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Polling began at 8am and is scheduled to continue until 5pm without a break. More than 4.8Lac registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 292 polling stations containing 896 booths. The constituency has 248,529 male and 234,614 female registered voters. More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed, while Army and Rangers contingents are available as reserve forces.

For PML-N, the by-election is an attempt to retain a seat that became vacant following the death of Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar. His son, Malik Munir Iqbal Channar, has inherited the party ticket and is campaigning on a combination of family sympathy, local political organisation and support from major political allies.

PPP has withdrawn its candidate and thrown its support behind Channar. PPP leader Syed Ali Haider Gillani called it move as part of the coalition understanding between the two parties, noting that PML-N had also refrained from contesting a seat won by PPP in the 2024 general election.

Channar camp has also been backed by other political and religious groups, while local PML-N leaders have intensified their mobilisation efforts. Social activist Salman Bhadera said local PML-N leaders and around 15 MPAs had been holding meetings and gatherings to rally support for Channar.

For some voters, however, the most powerful factor may simply be the emotional impact of losing the former lawmaker.

Local voter Mustafa Khan said the Channar family appeared united behind the late MNA’s son. He acknowledged that Munir Channar had not previously enjoyed overwhelming popularity but argued that the family’s political standing and the sympathy following his father’s death could still prove important.

Across the political divide stands Wali Dad Cheema, who is attempting to turn PTI’s absence from the election into an opportunity. Cheema entered the race as an independent candidate after PTI announced its boycott. His message to PTI supporters has been direct: if they want to challenge the PML-N candidate, they should support him.

The stakes are high because PTI’s Samiullah Chaudhry had finished runner-up to Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar in the 2024 general election.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, however, has maintained that the party will not participate in the electoral process under the prevailing circumstances.

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