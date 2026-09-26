Azerbaijani Woman ‘Gang-Raped’ after Being Lured to DHA Lahore Café

A 20-year-old Azerbaijani woman, who had arrived in Lahore only days earlier, has allegedly been subjected to gang rape in the city’s upscale area, and police have now registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
According to the police case, the woman, identified as Diana, was allegedly approached by two unidentified women, who took her to a café. Three male acquaintances of the women were reportedly already present there.
After spending some time at the café, the suspects allegedly took Diana to an apartment. Police said the woman was allegedly given a drink containing an intoxicating substance before three men allegedly sexually assaulted her. The suspects allegedly left the women near the airport later that night and fled.
Police registered a case over the allegations and start raids to identify and trace the suspects. Investigators are also looking into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s movement from the café to the apartment and the events that followed.
Two months back, a similar case reported from Lahore involving two foreign nationals that turned out to be abduction, ransom and sexual violence, with Raza Dar among the individuals named by investigators.The two women, reported to be nationals of the Netherlands and Venezuela, had travelled to Pakistan in June 2026 after allegedly making contact with Raza Dar in Singapore. They reportedly arrived in the country toward the end of the month and travelled to Lahore on June 29.
The women later alleged that they were taken to a residence in Lahore’s Defence area, where they were allegedly held against their will by armed men. According to their accounts, the suspects demanded ransom during the alleged confinement. The complainants also accused the suspects of subjecting them to physical and sexual violence. One of the women reportedly stated during the investigation that she had been sexually assaulted by two unidentified men.
Officials later claimed recovering two women and detained several suspects in connection with the investigation. A Lahore court later approved the physical remand of four suspects as police continued gathering evidence and investigating the allegations. Raza Dar was among those nominated in the case.
The women later travelled back to their country as legal proceedings continue.
Foreign Woman’s Section 164 statement narrates Horrific Ordeal in Rape, Kidnapping case involving Raza Dar