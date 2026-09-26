Azerbaijani Woman ‘Gang-Raped’ after Being Lured to DHA Lahore Café

A 20-year-old Azerbaijani woman, who had arrived in Lahore only days earlier, has allegedly been subjected to gang rape in the city’s upscale area, and police have now registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the police case, the woman, identified as Diana, was allegedly approached by two unidentified women, who took her to a café. Three male acquaintances of the women were reportedly already present there.

After spending some time at the café, the suspects allegedly took Diana to an apartment. Police said the woman was allegedly given a drink containing an intoxicating substance before three men allegedly sexually assaulted her. The suspects allegedly left the women near the airport later that night and fled.

Police registered a case over the allegations and start raids to identify and trace the suspects. Investigators are also looking into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s movement from the café to the apartment and the events that followed.