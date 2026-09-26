Motorways M-1, M-14, GT Road Reopen Today after PTI Defers Long March

ISLAMABAD – Major motorways and GT Road, which were closed as part of security measures ahead of the PTI’s planned September 27 long march to Islamabad, are expected to reopen for traffic from 6:00 AM tomorrow, September 27.

The development comes after PTI postponed its Islamabad long march from September 27 to October 4, with the new march scheduled to start from Peshawar.

The reopening is expected to cover major routes including M-1, M-14 and E-35, easing travel restrictions between Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Motorists and travelers are advised to cooperate with the Motorway Police and follow all traffic and safety regulations.

PTI on Friday postponed the planned September 27 long march towards Islamabad, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announcing that the protest will now begin from Peshawar on October 4.

Afridi said the PTI political committee unanimously approved the revised schedule, adding that the party’s stated demands include constitutional supremacy, an independent judiciary, media freedom and the release of party founder Imran Khan.

He also criticised the reported arrests of PTI leaders and workers and alleged that authorities had blocked routes towards Islamabad by placing containers and nails on roads.

The postponement comes after extensive security measures were introduced ahead of the original march date, including Section 144 restrictions in Punjab and Islamabad, road closures and the deployment of Rangers in Islamabad and several Punjab districts.