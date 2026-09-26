Jaishankar walks out of UN Presser after facing Tough Questions on Indian-Sponsored Terrorism

NEW YORK – A tense situation reportedly unfolded at United Nations headquarters when Pakistani journalist directly confronted Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar with a series of pointed questions over alleged Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistani journo questioned whether Indian government was systematically sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and asked what New Delhi had to say about the deaths of thousands of Pakistani civilians allegedly linked to Indian state terrorism.

The journalist also referred to evidence that Pakistan says it has presented before the United Nations and the international community. The questions reportedly put Jaishankar in an uncomfortable position, with the Indian foreign minister allegedly avoiding a detailed response before abruptly leaving the venue.

Jaishankar was seen striking the table with his hand before walking away as the journalist continued raising questions.

Pakistani journalist specifically asked whether India was sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan and highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding allegations that Indian state institutions were involved in destabilising the country. He also questioned India over what Pakistan describes as the killing of thousands of innocent citizens through alleged state-sponsored terrorism.

Pakistan has repeatedly maintained that it has presented evidence of Indian involvement before international forums.

Pakistan has for several years accused Modi led government of using its intelligence agencies to create instability in different parts of the country.

In 2020 and 2021, Pakistan presented dossiers to the United Nations and the international community containing what it described as evidence of Indian support for banned organisations. The material cited in the Pakistani claims included audio calls, bank transactions and other evidence, which Pakistan said demonstrated Indian financial and logistical support for militant groups.

The stern exchange at UN headquarters reportedly became tense as the Pakistani journalist continued pressing the Indian foreign minister for answers.

Instead of providing a detailed response to the allegations, Jaishankar allegedly chose to leave the venue, bringing the exchange to an abrupt end. The incident has since been portrayed as a major diplomatic confrontation, with Pakistan’s allegations of Indian involvement in terrorism once again coming under the international spotlight.

The episode also comes amid longstanding Pakistani allegations against Indian intelligence agencies. In recent years, cases involving alleged plans for extrajudicial killings attributed to Indian intelligence agencies have been reported in several Western countries.

Pakistan repeatedly used such cases to support its claims that India operates beyond its borders through alleged intelligence networks.

The latest confrontation at UN has therefore intensified debate over Pakistan’s allegations of Indian state-sponsored terrorism and India’s continued rejection of those accusations.