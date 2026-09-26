Sahiwal woman jumps into canal from moving bike after argument with husband

SAHIWAL – A woman was rescued alive after allegedly jumping into the Upper Bari Doab Canal in Sahiwal during an argument with her husband.

The incident reportedly took place around midnight when the woman was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband. Witnesses said the couple was arguing while riding along the road.

According to a citizen who later helped rescue the woman, she told her husband that her shoe had fallen. The husband stopped the motorcycle, and the woman reportedly got off before suddenly jumping into the canal.

People travelling on another motorcycle witnessed the incident and immediately entered the canal in an attempt to save her. They managed to pull the woman out of the water alive.

Rescue officials later arrived at the scene and provided emergency assistance. The woman was subsequently shifted to the DHQ Teaching Hospital in critical condition, according to rescue authorities.

A video of one of the citizens who helped rescue the woman has also surfaced on social media, showing accounts of the rescue effort.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain based on eyewitness accounts and the information provided by rescue officials.