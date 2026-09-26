Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal amid Hormuz closure

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected an Iranian proposal for a seven-day ceasefire aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restarting nuclear negotiations, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The proposal, conveyed to US officials through Qatari mediators, would have involved Iran reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz within seven days and ending fighting across the region. In return, the United States would lift its blockade of Iranian ports, which has reportedly placed significant pressure on Iran’s economy.

Trump told advisers that he did not believe Tehran would accept his demands and that bombing Iran could resume after the November midterm elections.

Iran was reportedly awaiting an official response from the US government when the _Wall Street Journal_ report emerged.

The proposal was presented during the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that an agreement could begin a seven-day countdown to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the ongoing regional conflict.

“If there is seriousness on the American side to reach an agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is ready,” Araghchi said, according to the information provided.

He added that, if Washington agreed to the proposal, the parties involved in the conflict could begin broader negotiations on issues to be mutually agreed upon. Those discussions could include Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran has also contacted Saudi Arabia over the Strait of Hormuz issue, according to the information provided.

US President Donald Trump has maintained that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. However, an Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would not show flexibility over its nuclear programme even if Washington accepted a peace agreement.

The Iranian official said Iran would not give up what it considers its rights, including uranium enrichment and the refusal to send highly enriched uranium outside the country.