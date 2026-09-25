Petrol Price nears Rs392 in Pakistan after Fresh Hike, Diesel dalls to Rs408.53

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government jacked up price of petrol by Rs2.02 per litre, while giving diesel consumers little relief with Rs3.59 per litre reduction.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been increased from the previous rate, taking the new price to Rs391.30 per litre. The government has reduced the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs3.59 per litre, bringing its new price down to Rs408.53 per litre.

New Petrol and Diesel Prices

The revised petroleum prices will take effect from September 26 and remain applicable through September 28, according to the government notification.

The contrasting movement in petrol and diesel prices is likely to draw attention from motorists, transporters and businesses, with petrol becoming more expensive while diesel prices move in the opposite direction.

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