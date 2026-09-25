Pakistan rejects Afghan claim about destruction of Pakistani border post

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rejected as baseless a claim by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence that a Pakistani check post near Spin Boldak was destroyed.

In a fact-check issued in response to the Afghan ministry’s statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the claim was false and fabricated.

According to the ministry, an attempted Afghan incursion in the Gulistan sector was thwarted during the night between September 24 and 25. It said Pakistani forces carried out a retaliatory response, inflicting heavy damage on Taliban positions.

The ministry said at least 13 Afghan Taliban personnel were killed and several others injured during the clashes.

It added that video footage and photographs provided evidence of the border clashes and Pakistan’s subsequent response, contradicting the Afghan Defence Ministry’s claim.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the Afghan Defence Ministry had attempted to distort the facts surrounding the incident and described its claim about the destruction of the Pakistani post as baseless.