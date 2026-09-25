BigBaat bags P@SHA ICT Award for bringing Pashto Commentary to HBL PSL 11

KARACHI – BigBaat, Walee’s OTT, short-video and live-streaming platform, has secured a Merit Award in the Media & Entertainment – Consumer category at the P@SHA ICT Awards, earning recognition for its pioneering Pashto Commentary initiative during HBL PSL 11.

The award shows BigBaat’s efforts, in collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi, to make one of Pakistan’s biggest sporting events more accessible to regional-language audiences by introducing Pashto-language commentary during the tournament.

The initiative brought together sports, technology and regional-language entertainment on a digital-first platform, giving Pashto-speaking audiences an opportunity to experience HBL PSL 11 in a language closely connected with the cultural identity of millions of Pakistanis.

BigBaat team received the award at the P@SHA ICT Awards ceremony in Karachi, marking a significant industry recognition for the platform’s expanding presence in Pakistan’s digital entertainment and streaming landscape. Pashto Commentary initiative was developed as part of BigBaat’s HBL PSL 11 streaming experience, with the objective of making the tournament more accessible to Pashto-speaking viewers.

With Peshawar Zalmi already deeply connected to Pashtun culture and audiences, the initiative created a natural link between the franchise, regional-language entertainment and digital streaming.

Instead of positioning regional languages as a niche content segment, BigBaat used the popularity of HBL PSL 11 to demonstrate how digital technology can bring mainstream sports and entertainment closer to diverse communities across Pakistan.

The recognition also reflects BigBaat’s broader ambition to develop a Pakistani digital entertainment ecosystem combining OTT content, short-form video, live streaming, sports, gaming and locally relevant programming.

The platform focused on creating digital experiences specifically for Pakistani audiences, with regional languages and communities forming an important part of its content strategy.

P@SHA ICT Awards are among Pakistan’s prominent technology-industry recognitions, celebrating innovation, creativity and impact across the country’s technology ecosystem. Pakistan Software Houses Association describes the awards as a platform for recognizing innovative work while connecting Pakistani technology companies with regional and international opportunities.

For BigBaat, the Media & Entertainment, Consumer Merit Award speaks of recognition not only for a single sports initiative but also for the wider potential of regional-language content, digital streaming and technology to create more inclusive entertainment experiences.

As BigBaat continues expanding its entertainment, sports and creator ecosystem, the platform says it will continue exploring new ways to deliver locally relevant content and digital experiences to audiences across Pakistan.