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Sindh High Court imposes ban on photography, video recording

By Web Desk
6:32 pm | Sep 25, 2026
Sindh High Court Imposes Ban On Photography Video Recording

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has imposed a ban on video recording and photography within the court premises.

According to a circular issued in this regard, video recording and photography will be prohibited in courtrooms, corridors, waiting areas and other parts of the premises, except for designated spaces allocated to journalists.

The circular stated that strict legal action would be taken against anyone violating the ban.

It further said that mobile phones and recording devices of violators would be confiscated.

 

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