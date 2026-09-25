Google’s New Spam Update to Shake Up Search Rankings Worldwide

SACRAMENTO – Google search landscape is shifting again as the search engine started rolling out its September 2026 spam update, putting spammy websites, scaled content and search-manipulation tactics under fresh scrutiny as the global rollout unfolds over the next two weeks.

The tech giant keeps an eye on websites that violate its search spam policies under fresh scrutiny as the company strengthens its systems for detecting and removing search manipulation. The update officially began on September 24, 2026. Unlike the previous spam updates released this year, the latest rollout is expected to take up to two weeks to reach completion and applies globally across all languages and regions.

September release is the fourth Google spam update of 2026, following updates in March, June and August. Google’s dashboard shows that the March update finished in about 19.5 hours, the June rollout took roughly 2 days and 1 hour, while the August update lasted 2 days and 16 hours.

What Google’s latest update means for websites

The update is aimed at websites that breach Google’s spam policies. Sites found engaging in prohibited practices can see their search rankings fall with thud, while serious violations may result in pages or entire websites disappearing from Google’s search results. Google has not disclosed the percentage of search queries expected to be affected by the September update.

The company has also not described the release as a dedicated link-spam update. Instead, it is a broader spam update covering Google’s existing spam-detection systems.

The unusually long rollout period has attracted attention because the three previous 2026 spam updates were completed within a few days. However, the length of a rollout does not necessarily determine how much disruption websites will experience. The actual impact depends on which spam practices Google’s systems identify and how many websites fall within the affected categories.

Google has previously used rollout periods ranging from less than a day to several weeks for different spam updates, showing that deployment time can vary substantially depending on the nature of the changes.

Google’s SpamBrain system is a key part of its automated approach to detecting search spam. Google describes SpamBrain as an AI-based spam-prevention system that is continuously improved to recognize both established and emerging forms of search manipulation. The company periodically introduces notable improvements to these automated systems through spam updates.

This means websites can be evaluated through automated systems designed to identify patterns associated with spam rather than relying solely on manual reviews.

A major concern for publishers is scaled content abuse, particularly the mass production of low-value or unoriginal pages designed primarily to attract search traffic. The issue has become increasingly important as AI tools have made it possible to generate large amounts of content quickly. Google’s policies focus on content created at scale to manipulate search rankings, rather than simply banning material because artificial intelligence was involved in its production.

Websites producing large volumes of pages without providing meaningful value to users therefore face greater exposure to Google’s spam-detection systems.

Google’s broader spam enforcement also covers practices such as expired domain abuse and site reputation abuse. Expired domain abuse involves using an established or previously owned domain for a new purpose in a way intended to exploit its existing search reputation. Site reputation abuse concerns third-party content published on established websites to take advantage of the host site’s existing ranking signals.

Google also expanded its spam policies in May 2026 to address spam-related practices affecting newer search experiences, including AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Website owners who experience ranking losses should review Google’s spam policies and determine whether their sites contain practices that violate those guidelines. But fixing a problem does not necessarily mean rankings will return immediately.

Google says its automated systems may need to observe a website’s compliance over a period of months before improvements are reflected in search visibility. The company also conducts periodic refreshes of its spam systems. This means publishers affected by the September update may need to make substantive changes and then wait for Google’s systems to reassess their websites.

Google has not identified the September release as a link spam update. That distinction is important because Google treats link-spam updates differently. When Google’s systems remove the ranking benefits generated by manipulative links, those artificial benefits cannot simply be recovered by recreating the same links.

September update, however, is being presented as a broader spam update rather than one specifically dedicated to link manipulation.

Among the practices covered by Google’s spam policies are Cloaking, Hidden text and hidden links, Doorway pages, User-generated spam, Automated content abuse, Scaled content abuse, Expired domain abuse, Site reputation abuse and other techniques intended primarily to manipulate search rankings.

For publishers experiencing sudden visibility losses, Google’s spam policies and Search Console data will be important tools for determining whether the changes are connected to the September 2026 spam update.