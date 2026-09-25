Meera seeks UK visa to visit cancer-stricken sister in London

Senior Pakistani actress Meera has requested the British Embassy to issue her a visa to travel to London to visit her cancer-stricken sister.

In a video shared on social media, Meera revealed that her sister, Shaista Abbas, has been diagnosed with cancer and is in critical condition.

“I am currently in New York. I would like to request the London Embassy to issue me a visa as my sister Shaista Abbas is in London and has been diagnosed with cancer. She is in the final stage of cancer and her condition is very serious,” the actress said.

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Meera added that her mother and brother are also in London and that she wants to visit her sister.

She appealed to the British authorities to issue her a visa on humanitarian grounds.

It is pertinent to mention that Meera had previously been banned from entering the UK for 10 years.

According to her sister Shaista Abbas, the ban was imposed after Meera made an error in English while filling out her visa application form. She said the 10-year ban has now expired and described the mistake as minor, adding that the British government had treated it seriously.