Hania Aamir looks Straight Out of Fairytale in new Viral Photoshoot

Hania Aamir traded her signature bubbly charm for something far more cinematic, and the fans can’t stop talking about it.

Lollywood superstar brings old-school glamour and modern royalty for latest “Swan Lake” campaign, serving not one but two dramatically different fashion personas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Set against an impressionist-inspired backdrop of dreamy water lilies, the snaps feel less like fashion shoot and more like a scene lifted from a fantastical film. From icy mint silk to a dramatic ivory saree, Hania moves effortlessly between delicate “Swan Queen” elegance and unapologetic vintage siren energy.

She posed in icy mint-green silk gown paired with an intricately embellished sheer cape. The delicate mesh overlay is covered in hand-finished details, including crystal butterflies, floral vines and shimmering silver beadwork, creating an almost weightless, otherworldly effect. Hair stylist Awais swept her hair into a sleek, classic high updo, softened by a delicate side-swept tendril.