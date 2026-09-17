Nazia Hassan’s ex-Husband Mirza Ishtiaq Baig marries TV host Kiran Khan

Pakistani businessman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig reportedly married TV host Kiran Khan in Mecca after performing Umrah. Kiran shared the news with fans on social media, and it went viral considering Baig’s high-profile public life and his previous marriage to late Pakistani pop icon Nazia Hassan.

The televangelist known for Koffeewithkiran shared pictures from couple’s Nikah ceremony. The TV described the occasion as a special beginning to their life together. The couple performed Umrah before solemnising their marriage in Makkah.

Baig is known to the wider Pakistani public for his previous marriage to late pop icon Nazia Hassan. The couple married in 1995, and their relationship remained a subject of considerable public interest even after Hassan’s death in London in 2000.

He established himself as a businessman with extensive interests. He is Vice Chairman of the Baig Group of Companies, which operates across Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. The Moroccan Consulate in Karachi identifies him as Morocco’s Honorary Consul General in Karachi and states that the Moroccan government appointed him to the position in December 2006, with consular jurisdiction extending across Sindh.

His public role also extends to Pakistan-Morocco commercial relations, with Baig serving as Chairman of the Pak-Morocco Joint Business Council.

Beyond corporate and diplomatic responsibilities, Baig has maintained a strong association with charitable work. He is the founding president of Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan, an organisation dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children facing serious illnesses.

Kiran Khan, meanwhile, has built a career in Pakistan’s television industry as a host and has maintained an active presence across social media platforms. Her reported marriage to Baig now places the couple firmly in the public spotlight.