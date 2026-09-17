Punjab proposes Rs4.23bn luxury apartments for government officers

LAHORE – The Punjab government has proposed a Rs4.23 billion residential project to build luxury apartments for government officers in Lahore.

According to the reports, the Services and General Administration Department has included the project in the development budget for the ongoing financial year 2026-27.

The project has been proposed on 60 kanals and one marla of government-owned land along Burki Road in Lahore Cantonment.

Under the plan, 24 two-bedroom apartments will be constructed for government officers. The apartment building will comprise a basement, ground floor and six additional floors.

The estimated cost of the apartment building alone has been put at more than Rs2.053 billion.

According to the documents, the proposed facilities include a VIP gym, library, indoor games area, seminar room, VIP executive lounge and café. A separate convention hall has also been proposed at an estimated cost of Rs547.2 million.

The convention hall will cover an area of approximately 40,246 square feet.

The project also includes surface parking facilities for 164 cars and 47 motorcycles.

The government has proposed spending more than Rs145.1 million on generators and over Rs55.4 million on a solar power system. More than Rs335.8 million has also been earmarked for external works.

The documents show that more than Rs152.1 million has been proposed for furniture, while Rs10 million has been allocated for gym equipment.

However, the Planning and Development Department’s technical wing has raised serious concerns over the high cost of the project.

P&D officials have questioned the need for imported construction materials and expensive, high-end facilities, as well as the costs associated with them.

The technical wing has recommended a fresh review of expenditure on lifts, heating and cooling systems, power generators, solar energy systems, backup power arrangements and other costly facilities.

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) forum has also termed the proposed overall cost of more than Rs4.23 billion excessive.

According to the documents, the construction of a basement solely to provide parking for 26 vehicles has been described as an inefficient and expensive solution.

As sufficient space is available at the site, officials have directed that the option of surface parking be examined instead of constructing a basement.

The project has been targeted for completion within 24 months.