Married woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a friend of her father in the Naseerabad area of Rawalpindi, police said.

According to Rawalpindi police, a case was registered on the complaint of the woman’s mother.

In her complaint, the woman’s mother said she had travelled to Swabi with her children, while her daughter, who had given birth to a baby girl around 40 days earlier, was staying at her home.

She alleged that during her absence, a friend of her husband, identified as Nasir Khan, came to the house and allegedly sexually assaulted her daughter at gunpoint.

The complainant said the suspect also threatened to kill her daughter. She added that her daughter called her and informed her about the incident, but the suspect had fled before she could reach home.

The woman requested police to take legal action against the suspect, alleging that her daughter had been subjected to severe sexual violence.

Police said the survivor underwent a medical examination and a case was registered against the suspect. Raids are being conducted to arrest him, police added.