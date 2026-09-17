Maaz Sadaqat makes CPL history with maiden T20 century

Pakistan batter Maaz Sadaqat produced a stunning performance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), scoring his maiden T20 century.

Sadaqat’s explosive innings helped Jamaica Kings beat Barbados Tridents by nine wickets and secure a place in Qualifier 2.

The young batter reached his half-century in just 22 balls before completing his century off 44 deliveries.

Sadaqat went on to score a blistering 112 off 49 balls, smashing nine fours and eight sixes during his innings.

He was dismissed in the 14th over after playing a match-winning knock that put Jamaica Kings firmly in control of the chase.

With the century, Sadaqat also became the youngest batter to score a hundred in CPL history.