Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub rise in latest ICC T20I rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub have made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings, while spinner Abrar Ahmed has slipped from the top position following the Asian Games 2026 campaign and the opening T20I between India and the West Indies.

In the T20I batting rankings, newly appointed Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan has retained third place with 818 points. India’s Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma remain in the top two positions.

Saim Ayub has moved up one place to 38th with 566 points, while former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has dropped four places to 45th with 544 points.

Hasan Nawaz has made the biggest jump among Pakistan batters, climbing 62 places to 48th with 536 points after his impressive 96-run innings against India in the Asian Games 2026 final. He hit seven sixes during the knock.

Former T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has fallen three places to 48th, while left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has dropped 10 places to 82nd with 471 points.

In the bowling rankings, Abrar Ahmed has surrendered the top spot, falling to second with 718 points. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has reclaimed the number-one position, while Australia’s Adam Zampa remains third.

Mohammad Nawaz has dropped four places to 12th with 645 points, while Salman Mirza has slipped seven places to 23rd with 623 points.

Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has also fallen three places to 36th with 590 points.

Sufiyan Muqeem has retained 50th place with 546 points, while Saim Ayub has climbed eight places to 62nd among bowlers. Usman Tariq has dropped seven places to 63rd, while Shadab Khan has slipped two places to 77th.

The latest ICC rankings reflect performances in the Asian Games 2026 and the opening T20I of the India-West Indies series.