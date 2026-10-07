LHC bans filming, photography and TikTok videos on court premises

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has banned making videos, taking photographs and recording TikTok content on its premises using mobile phones.

A circular issued by Lahore High Court Registrar Abdul Rahim directed all relevant officers and staff, lawyers, police personnel, journalists, litigants and other individuals to refrain from making videos, taking photographs or recording TikTok content in courtrooms, corridors, waiting areas, offices and other areas of the court.

However, the designated area reserved for journalists has been exempted from the ban.

According to the circular, strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the restrictions. Where legally authorised, mobile phones or other recording devices used in the violation may also be confiscated.

The registrar directed relevant administrative officers, registrars, the Public Relations Officer, Research and Reference Officer, Lahore High Court Bar Associations and security authorities to ensure strict implementation of the circular.