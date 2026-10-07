Belarus delegation meets Asim Munir to discuss defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI – A high-level delegation from Belarus, led by Lieutenant General Aleksandr Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus, met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on the evolving regional and global security situation, matters of mutual interest and opportunities to expand bilateral defence cooperation.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen defence and security ties with Belarus.

Lieutenant General Volfovich reciprocated the commitment to enhancing bilateral defence and security cooperation and appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability.

The meeting underscored the two countries’ shared interest in strengthening defence relations and cooperation on security matters.