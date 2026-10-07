Man kills wife before taking his own life in Lahore

LAHORE – A woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband following a minor argument in Lahore’s Ichhra area, after which he reportedly took his own life.

According to police, two people were killed in the firing incident. They were identified as Rehan Latif and his wife, Mahwish.

Police said residents heard the couple arguing, followed by gunshots a short while later.

Initial investigations suggest that the husband shot and killed his wife before allegedly dying by suicide.

A heavy contingent of police reached the scene after being informed of the incident. Further investigation is underway.