Sri Lanka announce 16-member squad for Pakistan, England ODI Tri-Series

Sri Lanka have announced their 16-member squad for the ODI tri-series against Pakistan and England, with Avishka Fernando returning to the national team.

Fernando is set to play his first ODI since February 2025 after earning a recall following an impressive run of form in domestic cricket.

The opener has been included in place of Charith Asalanka. Fernando scored two centuries in three recent domestic matches, with a best score of 160. He was also the leading run-scorer in the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament with 447 runs.

Kusal Mendis will lead the Sri Lankan side, while his deputy has yet to be announced.

Sri Lanka have retained most of the squad that suffered a 3-0 ODI series defeat against England. Sahan Arachchige, who was added to the ODI squad for the England series as a replacement for injured Wanindu Hasaranga, has also retained his place.

The tri-series will begin on October 18 with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The final will be played on October 31 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sri Lanka squad

Kusal Mendis (captain, wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Ishan Malinga and Kamil Mishara.