Mohsin Naqvi, KP governor agree on constitutional role to counter terrorism

PESHAWAR – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House in Peshawar, where both agreed to play their constitutional role to protect the province from terrorism.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and inspector general of police. The participants discussed the law and order situation in the province as well as the PTI’s long march.

According to an official statement, the governor and interior minister discussed the political and security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and agreed to play their constitutional role to protect the province from terrorism.

The statement said it was also agreed that if the president and prime minister deemed governor’s rule or an emergency necessary, the Governor House would play its constitutional role.

The statement further said that the use of an official helicopter or government resources for the PTI’s long march would constitute a violation of court decisions.

KP IG briefs interior minister on security situation

According to sources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general briefed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the security situation in the province.

The sources said the IG informed the minister that police were on high alert amid the uncertain situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police personnel from various districts have been called to police lines, while a strategy has been prepared to deal with any emergency situation, according to sources.