TEHRAN – Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four male companions have reportedly received 74 lashes each over an online musical performance in which she appeared without a hijab.

Reports said the 29-year-old singer and the four men were subjected to the punishment on Monday in the Iranian city of Qom. Ahmadi’s lawyer also confirmed that the sentence had been carried out.

The case originated in December 2024, when Ahmadi published an online concert on YouTube. During the performance, she appeared without a headscarf and wore clothing described by authorities as inappropriate. Several male musicians also performed alongside her.

In June this year, a criminal court in Qom sentenced Ahmadi and the other individuals for producing and distributing content deemed contrary to public morality.

The defendants subsequently challenged the ruling, but their appeal was rejected in September, leaving the original sentence intact.

In addition to the 74 lashes each, the singer and her companions were reportedly prohibited from participating in musical and artistic activities and travelling abroad for two years.

The punishment has drawn strong criticism from human rights organisations and artists, who have described it as inhumane and a violation of fundamental rights.