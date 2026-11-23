ISLAMABAD – The debate over creating new provinces in Pakistan is getting momentum, but PTI opposed referendum and insisting that any such move must go through a constitutional amendment backed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan turned down the idea of referendum to establish new provinces, insisting that the process requires a constitutional amendment and a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament, Barrister Gohar said establishing new provinces is sensitive constitutional matter that required broad political consensus. He explained that a referendum could not replace a constitutional amendment, stressing that a two-thirds majority in both the National Assembly and Senate was necessary to move forward.

Gohar pointed out that changing existing provincial boundaries would also require fulfilling constitutional requirements. He further explained that all political parties must be taken into confidence before any decision is made on such a major administrative and political change.

PTI chairman said the party would announce its position once the government made its proposed constitutional amendment draft public. He added that PTI’s political and legal committees would examine the proposed legislation before deciding on the next course of action. He confirmed that consultations would be held with allied parties and the opposition alliance, while the party’s future strategy would be as per instructions from founder Imran Khan.

Gohar cautioned against weakening the judiciary to serve personal political interests, stressing the importance of protecting judicial independence amid discussions over constitutional changes.

PTI chairman expressed serious concern over the health of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, saying the entire party leadership was worried about their medical condition. He maintained that Imran Khan’s health was not political issue but a matter of fundamental human rights. He demanded the implementation of the Supreme Court’s August 18 order, calling for the former prime minister to receive medical treatment under the supervision of an officially constituted medical board.

Gohar further stressed that Imran Khan’s family and personal physicians must be satisfied with the treatment arrangements. Expressing concern over reports about his blood pressure, he called for authentic medical reports to be made public and demanded comprehensive medical care under the supervision of his personal doctors.