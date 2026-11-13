More than Three-Fourths of Pakistanis back New Provinces amid ‘System Collapse’

LAHORE – Pakistan is poised for major administrative transformations in its history, as a fresh nationwide survey shows overwhelming support for new provinces.

From South Punjab and Bahawalpur to Hazara, Karachi and Pothohar, longstanding demands for separate provinces have returned to the national spotlight, with citizens increasingly questioning whether the country’s existing four-province structure can effectively address the needs of its growing population.

A recent study by Meridian Analytics among 5,000 adults, found that more than 75pc of respondents favour establishing New provinces. The findings suggest that demands for new provinces are no longer driven solely by regional identity or political interests. Instead, concerns over development disparities, administrative delays and difficulties accessing government institutions are emerging as major factors behind the growing support.

Public backing for new provinces increased since 2022 amid change in attitudes towards Pakistan’s existing administrative structure.

Karachi tops Survey with over 90% Support

One of key findings came from Karachi, where overwhelming 92% of respondents expressed support for the creation of additional provinces. Across the four existing provinces, Sindh registered the highest support at 80%, followed closely by Punjab at 78%. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 75%, while Balochistan stood at 72%.

The figures show that enthusiasm for administrative restructuring extends across the country rather than being restricted to a particular region.

Region Support for New Provinces Karachi 92% Sindh 80% Punjab 78% Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 75% Balochistan 72% Pakistan 77%

South Punjab

For decades, residents and political representatives from southern Punjab have argued that the region has not received development opportunities and public resources proportionate to its needs.

Supporters of a separate South Punjab province believe that an independent provincial administration could improve access to healthcare, education, infrastructure and government institutions while ensuring fairer distribution of development funds.

Hazara, Pothohar

In KP, the movement for separate Hazara province has continued for years, with supporters demanding greater regional representation and a more accessible administrative structure.

Similarly, proposals for a separate Karachi province have periodically emerged in Sindh, often triggering heated discussions over political representation, resource distribution and urban governance.

Northern Punjab has also witnessed calls for the creation of a Pothohar province, with proponents arguing that the region’s administrative and development needs deserve greater attention.

More than 80pc Unhappy with Govt Performance

The survey also revealed dissatisfaction with the way existing provincial governments are addressing local development needs. 82% of respondents believed their provincial administrations were not adequately meeting the requirements of their districts.

For many citizens, the appeal of creating new provinces appears to lie in the possibility of receiving faster, more accessible and more responsive public services.

Another 77% anticipated improved police responsiveness, reflecting public expectations that smaller provincial administrations might strengthen law enforcement and make public safety institutions more accessible. These findings suggest that the demand for new provinces is increasingly connected to everyday concerns, including roads, hospitals, schools, development budgets and public security.

However, establishing additional provinces would not automatically guarantee these improvements, as their success would also depend on effective institutions, financial resources and governance reforms.

The survey found especially strong support among younger Pakistanis, indicating that administrative restructuring has considerable appeal among the country’s working-age population.