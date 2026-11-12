Imran Khan backs New Provinces push amid 28th Amendment Debate

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI supremo Imran Khan backed establishment of new provinces in what analysts see as

The development comes after a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his legal team, during which several crucial matters were reportedly discussed, including proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment, political negotiations, the release of imprisoned women and possible changes within the party’s leadership structure.

As per his counsel, Khan supported idea of establishing additional provinces, arguing that such a move would serve Pakistan’s broader national interests. His reported endorsement comes at a time when proposals to redraw Pakistan’s administrative boundaries are gaining political attention, with senior government figures also calling for a nationwide debate on the issue.

Beyond the debate over new provinces, the former prime minister reportedly issued important instructions regarding political negotiations. Khan directed his legal representatives to pursue talks aimed at securing the release of his wife, Bushra Bibi, along with other imprisoned women.

He reportedly empowered PTI’s parliamentary party to engage in discussions on wider political issues, potentially opening the door to fresh negotiations amid the country’s evolving political situation. Senior PTI leader and lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa confirmed that the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment was among the matters discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja acknowledged receiving Khan’s position and said the matters would be taken up at the parliamentary party, core committee and political committee levels. These discussions could determine how the opposition party approaches potential constitutional reforms and future political negotiations.

Sources claimed that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan played no role in arranging the legal team’s meeting with the jailed former premier while Khan reportedly declined to meet both Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja, raising questions about the party’s internal decision-making and leadership dynamics.

Naqvi Pushes Referendum as Debate Over New Provinces Intensifies

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi suggested seeking public approval through a nationwide referendum before moving forward with the creation of new provinces. He also called for a broader overhaul of Pakistan’s political system while responding to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks about the need for a political reset.

The interior minister said he believed the country required a comprehensive reset of the system rather than changes confined to the political sphere. He maintained that his thinking was largely aligned with Bilawal’s position and stressed that all major political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, remained important stakeholders in any such process.

Naqvi made it clear that political or constitutional changes could only move forward with agreement among the relevant stakeholders. He stressed that decisions would not be imposed through confrontation and that any major initiative would proceed only if consensus could be achieved.