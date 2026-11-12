British-Pakistani businessman Asif Khaliq opens fourth UK Arshad Chaiwala café in Leyton

LONDON – British Pakistani businessman Asif Khaliq has opened the fourth UK branch of Café Arshad Khan Chaiwala in Leyton, east London, joining outlets in Tooting, Sutton and New Malden.

Khaliq, the brand’s UK master franchise holder, said the expansion reflected growing demand for Pakistani tea and food among customers from different communities. The café serves kadak chai, freshly prepared parathas, Pakistani-style breakfasts and savoury snacks.

“Our aim is to make Café Arshad Khan Chaiwala a household name across Britain,” Khaliq said, adding that the business planned to open more outlets in the UK.

Khan welcomed the opening and thanked Khaliq for expanding the brand. “It makes me very proud to see our Pakistani brand growing internationally, and I look forward to seeing many more branches opening across the UK,” he said.

Khan rose to fame in 2016 after a photograph of him serving tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad went viral. He went on to model and appear on television before launching his café business in Pakistan in 2020.

The brand’s original UK franchisees, Nadir Durrani and Yawar Akbar Durrani, opened an outlet in Ilford in 2023. The arrangement later broke down amid disputes over royalties, contractual obligations and intellectual property rights.

Khan and his business partner alleged breaches of the franchise agreement and challenged the use of Khan’s name and image. The Durranis disputed the allegations and said they had developed substantial parts of the UK business independently.

Khaliq subsequently took over as the UK master franchise holder and opened branches in Sutton, New Malden and Leyton alongside the existing Tooting outlet.