Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – November 13, 2026 – Latest Per Tola, 10-Gram Gold Rates

LAHORE – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs416,536 on Friday, November 13, amid losses in the global market.

After witnessing considerable fluctuations in recent weeks, the precious metal witnessed upward trend, breaking a brief pause in an otherwise unpredictable market. According to the latest bullion market figures, 24-karat gold stood at Rs416,536 per tola, while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs357,112.

Gold/Silver Latest Price 24K Gold (1 Tola) Rs416,536 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs357,112 22K Gold (10 Grams) Rs327,364 Silver (1 Tola) Rs5,578 International Gold (1 Ounce) $3,940

The international bullion market also remained relatively bullish, with gold prices dropping to $3,940 per ounce. Global gold trends continue to play a major role in determining prices in Pakistan, where movements in the US dollar and fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee can directly affect domestic bullion rates.

While gold maintained its position, silver recorded a decline in the domestic market. The price of silver opened at Rs5,578 per tola.

The latest Lahore quotations showed that local rates varied across categories, with Piece gold carrying higher prices than Pathoor gold.

With gold closing the week at Rs429,136 per tola following Friday’s steep decline, market attention is expected to shift toward international price movements and changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.