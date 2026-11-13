Pakistan forces kill 74 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP, Balochistan IBOs

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have neutralised 74 Indian-sponsored terrorists in multiple intelligence based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

ISPR said the operations are being conducted in a determined effort to eliminate terrorist threats and dismantle the khwarij networks.

Over the last 48 hours, during the conduct of these series of Intelligence based operations, own troops effectively engaged multiple khwarij locations Mir Ali and Orakzai areas of KP.

Following intense and fierce exchanges of fire, thirty five terrorists belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij have been neutralised in Mir Ali and eight militants were killed in Orakzai, thereby inflicting a significant blow to the khwarij networks operating in these areas.

Huge cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives including homemade explosives and improvised explosives devices were also recovered during sanitization, thwarting Khwarij nefarious designs to use these materials in terrorists activities.

In continuation of counter terrorism campaign, from 3 November onwards security forces are conducting comprehensive intelligence based area sanitisation operation in Kurram area of District Quetta against Indian backed Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan in Balochistan.

During the conduct of these intelligence based operations, multiple terrorist hideouts were effectively engaged and after multiple engagements, thirty one Indian sponsored terrorists were killed. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Khwariji locations.

Sanitization operations continue to eliminate holed up khwarij from these areas, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.