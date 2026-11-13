Video of Green Electric Bus conductor pushing woman sparks outrage in Lahore

LAHORE – A video circulating on social media has triggered widespread criticism after allegedly showing a conductor of a Green Electric Bus pushing a woman off the vehicle while she was attempting to board it on a busy road in Lahore.

The footage has drawn public attention, with social media users expressing anger over the treatment of the woman and questioning the conduct of public transport staff.

A user sharing the video on X described the incident as deeply disturbing and criticised the conductor’s behaviour, calling for proper ethical training of staff before their recruitment.

🚨لاہور میں پیش آنے والا انتہائی افسوس ناک واقعہ ۔۔

🚨گرین الیکٹرک بس کے اس کنڈیکٹر نے “مریم نواز شریف” کی “ریڈ لائن” کراس کردی ۔۔ گرین بس کے کنڈیکٹر کا اس لڑکی کے ساتھ یہ غیر انسانی سلوک قابلِ مذمت اور انتہائی شرمناک ھے ۔۔

کنڈکٹرز کی بھرتی سے پہلے ان کی اخلاقی تربیت انتہائی ضروری ھے ۔۔

@MaryamNSharif — Tahir Mughal Pmln (@Tahirmughalpml8) November 13, 2026

The post also referred to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s emphasis on public service standards, arguing that such conduct goes against the expectations associated with the province’s public transport initiatives.

Other users also condemned the incident, describing the treatment of the woman as unacceptable and demanding accountability.

One social media user called the episode extremely shameful and said the behaviour deserved strong condemnation.

Details surrounding the incident, including the circumstances that led to the confrontation, have yet to emerge. No official statement or response from the relevant authorities has been reported so far.