Woman accuses NCCIA officer of harassment over refusal to meet at Karachi nightclub

KARACHI – A National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) sub-inspector has been accused of allegedly harassing a woman while dealing with a complaint, prompting legal proceedings before the Sindh High Court.

The matter came up for hearing at the SHC, where representatives of the agency and lawyers representing the petitioner appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the woman’s counsel alleged that Sub-Inspector Chaudhry Imranullah had contacted the petitioner through a message and asked her to meet him at a nightclub at night. According to the lawyer, the officer subsequently issued her an official notice after she declined the proposed meeting.

The allegations were raised in a petition challenging the officer’s alleged conduct and seeking legal recourse against the harassment.

During the hearing, NCCIA officials submitted their response and informed the court that departmental proceedings had been initiated over the matter.

Following the agency’s response and the commencement of internal action, the petition was disposed of by the court.