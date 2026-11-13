Global Microsoft services outage continues, affecting users in 74 countries

A widespread disruption affecting Microsoft services continued for several hours, leaving users, businesses and government departments facing difficulties across the world.

According to media reports, the outage has affected users in 74 countries, disrupting access to several Microsoft platforms and services.

Meanwhile, website outage tracker Downdetector has recorded nearly 140,000 complaints about problems with Microsoft’s Outlook email service since yesterday.

Microsoft said the disruption occurred after servers unexpectedly became unavailable in several regions, increasing pressure on the remaining operational servers and affecting service performance.

The company said efforts to restore services had made positive progress. However, measures taken so far have not resulted in a permanent recovery.

Microsoft also said the disruption did not appear to be the result of a cyberattack, as no suspicious activity had been detected so far.

Several Microsoft services have been affected, including Outlook.com, OneDrive, OneNote, Microsoft To Do, Teams and Microsoft 365.

The outage comes at a time when the Nvidia crisis has already shaken stock markets around the world, with the disruption to Microsoft’s services adding another challenge for global markets.

Media reports further indicate that the impact of Microsoft’s outage is extending to other technology companies.

OpenAI has reportedly begun investigating connectivity issues involving Microsoft services, while Anthropic has also identified disruptions in services linked to Microsoft 365.