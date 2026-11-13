Microsoft Outage: What is Behind Global Disruption affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot?

LONDON – Tech giant Microsoft is scrambling to restore its major online services after massive global outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot, leaving users across Pakistan and dozens of other countries struggling to access essential digital platforms. With complaints mounting and thousands of servers under pressure, the technology giant has admitted that the exact cause of the disruption remains a mystery.

The technical failure triggered concerns among businesses, professionals and millions of users who depend on Microsoft’s services for daily communication and workplace operations. Despite hours of emergency recovery efforts, Microsoft acknowledged achieving only limited success, warning that some services could temporarily return online before crashing again.

The company confirmed that the disruption is not linked to a cyberattack or malicious activity, although engineers are still investigating what triggered the unexpected failure.

The scale of disruption increasingly evident as reports of problems with Microsoft’s online services surged across multiple regions. Internet monitoring watchdog Downdetector, a platform monitoring internet service outages, complaints involving Microsoft’s Outlook email and calendar services reached approximately 138,058 worldwide by 6 p.m. GMT on Thursday.

Other monitoring figures show at least 43,000 complaints from 72 countries, highlighting widespread nature of the problem.

European countries experienced sharp rise in reported disruptions, while users in Pakistan and other parts of the world also encountered difficulties accessing Microsoft applications. However, these figures show only complaints submitted to Downdetector, meaning the actual number of affected users could be substantially higher.

Microsoft has not disclosed how many customers have been directly impacted. Its worldwide user base is estimated at approximately 430 million.

The outage reportedly continued for over five hours on Friday, affecting several of Microsoft’s widely used digital platforms. Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Copilot were among the services experiencing problems, creating difficulties for users attempting to access emails, calendars, workplace communication tools and AI-powered applications.

As complaints continued to emerge, Microsoft said its technical teams were working urgently to contain the disruption and restore normal operations. However, the company admitted that recovery efforts were taking longer than anticipated.

Microsoft revealed that engineers were exploring different approaches to reduce the impact of the outage while closely monitoring the affected infrastructure. Although some systems showed signs of recovery after being restarted, the company warned that services could become unstable again when additional demand was placed on the network.

As questions mounted over what had caused the worldwide shutdown, Microsoft’s investigation uncovered a significant problem affecting its server infrastructure. The company revealed that numerous servers responsible for supporting critical applications had unexpectedly stopped responding.

This sudden loss of computing capacity placed additional pressure on the remaining operational systems, reducing their ability to handle normal workloads. Microsoft explained that the infrastructure overload was not the result of unusually high internet traffic.

Instead, preliminary findings indicated that a critical process operating on affected servers was consuming excessive resources, causing systems to become unresponsive. The resulting decline in server capacity contributed to the disruption of several major Microsoft services. However, engineers have yet to establish what caused the critical process to become overloaded in the first place.

Amid growing concerns about the possibility of a large-scale hacking incident, Microsoft categorically ruled out malicious activity as the cause of the disruption. Senior Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna confirmed that investigators had found no evidence connecting the outage to a cybersecurity attack.

He also issued a public apology to users affected by the technical problems. Writing on X, Lamanna acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the disruption and assured customers that Microsoft was actively working to restore its services. The clarification came as the prolonged outage raised questions about the reliability of major cloud-based platforms and their dependence on complex global infrastructure.

Microsoft’s latest technical updates offered some encouragement, but the company stopped short of announcing a complete recovery. Engineers reported limited positive results while attempting to restart affected systems, although normal service availability had not been fully restored.

The technology giant warned that some applications could resume functioning temporarily before becoming unavailable again. Microsoft is continuing to investigate the underlying software issue and assess the performance of systems brought back online. The company also acknowledged that attempts to stabilize its infrastructure are taking longer than expected.

Microsoft pledged to provide a detailed explanation once its services have been fully restored. The report is expected to outline the technical factors behind the failure and explain what caused the unexpected server outages. For now, the company has emphasized that resolving the incident remains an urgent priority.