Islamabad Local Govt Elections faces another delay as High Court issues Stay Order

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad’s local government elections hits another major roadblock after Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) election schedule, putting December 20, 2026 polls into uncertainty and extending the capital’s years-long struggle for elected local representation.

The fresh legal setback comes as residents of the federal capital continue to wait for a new local government, nearly six years after the previous elected administration completed its tenure in February 2021.

Justice Umair Majeed Malik issued the interim stay order while hearing a petition challenging the legality of the electoral process. The court suspended the ECP’s October 21 notification until November 26, temporarily halting the election schedule. The ruling has once again cast doubt over whether Islamabad residents will finally get to elect their local representatives this year.

Islamabad High Court accepted petitioner’s request for interim relief and directed the Election Commission and other relevant respondents to submit detailed replies at the next hearing. The court also issued a written order confirming the suspension of the election schedule until November 26.

The legal challenge was brought by citizen Amjad Ali through Advocate Adil Aziz Qazi, who questioned whether the preparations for the elections complied with the country’s electoral laws. Presenting his arguments, the petitioner’s counsel maintained that the Election Commission has a statutory obligation to conduct free, fair and transparent elections.

He argued that certain legal requirements were not being properly followed in the ongoing electoral process, raising concerns over its legality. The court’s interim intervention has put the electoral timetable on hold while these objections await further examination.

The latest development shows longstanding political and administrative problem in Pakistan’s federal capital, where local government elections have repeatedly been disrupted by legal disputes and changes to electoral arrangements. Islamabad last witnessed local government elections in 2015, when residents elected representatives to manage affairs at the grassroots level.

That elected setup completed its tenure in February 2021, but successive attempts to establish a new local government have failed to produce another elected administration.

Over following years, repeated amendments to local government legislation, revisions in the number of union councils and interruptions to election schedules have prolonged the absence of elected local representatives. The situation has left residents without a functioning elected local government for nearly six years, despite repeated efforts to restart the electoral process.

December 20 elections were expected to offer another opportunity to restore local representation, but the latest court order has once again raised questions over the timeline.

For now, the fate of the December 20 elections hangs in the balance. Islamabad High Court has suspended the electoral schedule until November 26, when the Election Commission and other concerned parties are expected to submit their responses.

The order is interim suspension rather than a final cancellation of the elections. Whether the polls proceed on the announced date will depend on further legal proceedings and subsequent decisions by the relevant authorities.