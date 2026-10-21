Islamabad Local Govt Elections on December 20 as ECP shares Polling Schedule

ISLAMABAD – After years of uncertainty, and repeated delays, Islamabad is finally heading towards major electoral showdown, with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcing December 20 as the polling date for the long-awaited local government elections in the federal capital.

The announcement sets stage for an intense political contest, with major political parties preparing to battle for control of grassroots governance in Islamabad. For thousands of residents who have waited years for elected local representatives, the elections could mark a crucial turning point in addressing longstanding civic problems and restoring democratic representation at the local level.

Election Commission has formally launched the electoral process, setting deadlines for the submission and scrutiny of nomination papers, along with appeals against decisions made by returning officers.

According to the officially announced schedule, aspiring candidates will have five days to submit their nomination papers, beginning November 2.

Islamabad Local Government Election Schedule

Electoral process Dates Submission of nomination papers November 2–6 Scrutiny of nomination papers November 9–13 Appeals against returning officers’ decisions November 14–18 Polling day December 20

During the scrutiny process, election officials will examine candidates’ credentials, eligibility, and nomination documents to ensure compliance with electoral laws.

Candidates whose nomination papers are rejected, or who wish to challenge returning officers’ decisions, will be able to file appeals between November 14 and November 18.

Beyond the political competition, the December 20 elections carry significant implications for the everyday lives of Islamabad’s residents. An elected local government could help decentralise administrative responsibilities and strengthen public oversight of essential municipal services.

From repairing broken roads and improving sanitation to ensuring reliable water supplies and functioning streetlights, local representatives are expected to play a crucial role in tackling neighbourhood-level problems.

The restoration of grassroots democracy could also provide residents with a more direct channel to raise complaints, demand accountability, and participate in decisions affecting their communities.