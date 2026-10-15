ECP rejects Punjab’s proposal to hold local govt elections in April 2027

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the Punjab government’s proposal to hold local government elections in phases in April 2027, deciding instead to proceed with issuing the election schedule without delay.

The commission has also directed the provincial government to provide lists of officers for appointment as District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) within one week.

According to an official statement, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to discuss local government elections in Punjab and cantonment areas. ECP members Nisar Ahmad Durrani, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice (retired) Ikramullah Khan, along with the commission’s secretary and other senior officials, attended the meeting.

Punjab Government Proposes April 2027 Polls

During the briefing, the ECP was informed that the Punjab government had responded on October 14, 2026, to the commission’s October 2 letter and draft election programme.

The provincial government proposed holding local government elections in three phases in April 2027, citing dense fog and severe winter conditions in December, followed by the beginning of Ramadan in February.

However, the ECP described the response as unsatisfactory, stating that consultations with the provincial government under Section 219(3) of the Elections Act had been completed on August 20, 2026.

During those consultations, the Punjab government had agreed to hold local government elections between December 15, 2026, and January 15, 2027. The commission said the provincial government was now seeking to change the previously agreed dates.

Taking into account its constitutional and legal responsibilities, the ECP decided to proceed with local government elections in Punjab and issue the schedule promptly. The commission directed its office to immediately submit the draft election programme for approval.

The ECP also expressed disappointment that the provincial government had not provided the required lists of officers for election duties, despite earlier instructions. It has now given the government one week to submit the lists.

ECP Decides to Proceed with Cantonment Elections

The commission also reviewed progress on local government elections in cantonment areas.

The meeting was informed that consultations had taken place on April 15, 2026, with the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and the Director General of the Military Lands and Cantonments Department.

During the meeting, the ECP had asked the Ministry of Defence secretary to submit a summary to the federal government so that it could formally request the commission to conduct cantonment elections under Section 19(D) of the Cantonments Act, 1924.

The commission said it had sent several reminder letters to the Ministry of Defence. The Chief Election Commissioner had also written to the prime minister on the matter, but no satisfactory response had been received.

In view of its constitutional and legal obligations, the ECP decided to proceed with elections in cantonment areas as well.

The commission has directed its office to immediately submit the cantonment election programme for approval, paving the way for the announcement of election schedules for both Punjab’s local governments and cantonment areas.