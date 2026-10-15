Muammar Rana gets emotional over separation rumours, hopes for reconciliation

LAHORE – Pakistani film actor Muammar Rana became emotional while addressing rumours of his separation from his wife, expressing hope that their relationship would not end and that they would reconcile.

During a recent interview, the actor discussed the ongoing speculation surrounding his marriage and revealed that the separation matter had reached court.

Muammar Rana said he had signed some documents in court but claimed he did not know exactly what the papers were.

During the conversation, the actor was asked which family members had supported him during difficult times. He became emotional while acknowledging the support of his father, brother and sister-in-law.

However, he said his wife and daughters had not stood by him during this challenging period.

Speaking emotionally, the actor said, “I have my dignity, please let me keep it. I do not want to say too much. I love my family deeply and simply want this situation not to end our relationship.”

When asked specifically whether he had signed khula (Islamic divorce) papers, Muammar Rana reiterated that he had signed certain documents in court but was unaware of their exact nature.

The actor expressed his deep love for his wife and daughters, making it clear that he did not want to end his relationship with his family and hoped for reconciliation.